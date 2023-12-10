An outspoken Tory MP and former Under-Secretary of State for The Department of Education is on course to lose her seat at the next General Election. Andrea Jenkyns, who flashed a middle-finger to the public last year, looks set to be on the receiving end this time.

Latest polls reveal another ‘red wall’ swing

As per the figures from UK Polling Report, Andrea Jenkyns is in for a rough ride between now and when the polls open. When elected to office in 2015, she ousted Ed Balls from the Morley and Outwood seat in West Yorkshire – boasting a majority of 21%.

However, most – if not all – of that good will has been eroded over the last eight years. Jenkyns is also front and centre of the current row regarding the Tory leadership, after she submitted a letter of no confidence against Rishi Sunak last month.

Numbers don’t look good for Andrea Jenkyns

Whatever her position, it does not seem to be resonating with the voters in her constituency. Current polling trends show that the Labour candidate is leading by six percentage points. Jenkyns’ overall vote share is set to fall to 42%.

You can see how those poll numbers are shaping up here:

LATEST SEAT PREDICTION: MORLEY AND OUTWOOD



LAB GAIN FROM CON @andreajenkyns

MAJ: 6.2%



[UKPR Default] https://t.co/tPdryUXmhs pic.twitter.com/49c3PlVVgX — UK Polling Report (@PollingReportUK) December 7, 2023

The MP, the middle-finger, and the public revolt

‘Middle-finger gate’ could be one of the calamities that costs the experienced politician her job as an MP. She reasoned that she had been goaded by a ‘baying mob’ outside of Downing Street, but went on to admit that she ‘should have been more composed.

At the time, Ms Jenkyns had just been appointed to the role of parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Education, following a reshuffle by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The footage, shared on social media last year, appears to have been filmed shortly before Mr Johnson announced he was stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party. It is unclear who exactly the gesture was aimed at.