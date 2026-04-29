There was an embarrassing moment for the Wales leader of Reform UK during a leaders debate after he admitted he wasn’t Welsh by his own definition.

Next week, crucial elections are taking place in Wales and Scotland for their devolved parliaments, and televised leader debates for the party leaders in both nations this week.

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And on both occasions, Reform managed to embarrass themselves.

During the Holyrood debate, Reform’s Scotland leader was left red-faced after bragging about how many cars, boats and houses he owns in a bizarre clash with the Green’s co-leader.

Meanwhile, in the Senedd debate, Reform’s Wales leader managed to inadvertently admit he wasn’t Welsh – by his own definition.

Reform leader – ‘I wouldn’t qualify as Welsh’

During Tuesday’s debate, Dan Thomas was asked by host Bethan Rhys Roberts what he and his party mean when they describe someone as “Welsh.”

This was in reference to the party’s housing policy which they say would prioritise social housing for “Welsh men and women.”

Thomas said he would define a Welsh person as someone who has “lived in Wales for a minimum of ten years.”

Roberts then asked whether that would mean the right-wing politician himself qualifies as ‘Welsh’, sparking laughter from the audience.

Thomas admitted he would not qualify as Welsh.

Dan Thomas doesn't qualify as 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 by his own rules. pic.twitter.com/XTglXZMMEo — Welsh Labour (@WelshLabour) April 28, 2026

Reform unlikely to rule in either Wales or Scotland

Reform are almost certainly set to make significant gains in Scotland and Wales. However, they seem unlikely to end up in power in either nation.

YouGov polling has forecast that Reform will win the most seats in the Senedd in a very tight race with Plaid Cymru. But without a majority, it looks unlikely that any party will look to work with Reform, with a coalition involving Plaid Cymru and either Labour or the Greens on the cards instead.

Meanwhile in Scotland, the SNP will almost certainly win the most seats. The real question here will be whether the SNP can win a majority, which would be their first since 2011.

This also looks like it will be a close run thing though, with Reform and Labour predicted to be battling for second.