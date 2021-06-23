











Five years on from the historic referendum vote which led to the UK leaving the European Union, the country remains as divided as ever over Brexit, an opinion poll has found.

The survey by Savanta ComRes found that if the referendum was re-run today the result would be a narrow win for Remain – by 51 per cent to 49 per cent – if undecideds are discounted.

That compares to the actual result in June 23 2016 poll of 51.9 per cent for Leave to 48.1 per cent for Remain.

Boris Johnson has said the historic vote five years ago to leave the EU will now act as a spur to jobs and renewal across the UK as it recovers from the pandemic.

Ominous

In a statement to mark the anniversary on Wednesday of the 2016 referendum, the Prime Minister said it is his “mission” to use the freedoms it gave to deliver a better future for the British people.

However, in a sharply contrasting message, the veteran pro-European Lord Heseltine said the outlook was “ominous”, with the Northern Ireland peace process under real threat.

So it has been left to James Felton, Twitter star and occasional contributor to The London Economic, to use a series of hilarious GIF to illustrate how he thinks Brexit is going.

GIFs

See if you share his thoughts on five years of Brexit…

1.

We now go live to brexit negotiations pic.twitter.com/iFbNP6nHED — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 13, 2017

2.

WE NOW GO LIVE TO BREXIT pic.twitter.com/iwqh3t7XDP — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 26, 2017

3.

WE NOW GO LIVE TO BREXIT pic.twitter.com/sLSKjtVOGu — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 6, 2017

4.

WE NOW GO LIVE TO BREXIT pic.twitter.com/aWWJLQHFGq — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 5, 2017

5.

WE NOW GO LIVE TO BREXIT pic.twitter.com/KwjiYxkD5X — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 28, 2017

6.

WE NOW GO LIVE TO BREXIT pic.twitter.com/y2ys7hs9dR — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 2, 2017

7.

WE NOW GO LIVE TO BREXIT pic.twitter.com/f0a0E2eume — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 13, 2017

8.

WE NOW GO LIVE TO BREXIT pic.twitter.com/EQsgmPGwmk — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 30, 2017

9.

WE NOW GO LIVE TO BREXIT pic.twitter.com/HBV5jPigsj — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 23, 2017

10.

WE NOW GO LIVE TO BREXIT pic.twitter.com/ybywMC5goj — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 18, 2017

11.

WE NOW GO LIVE TO BREXIT pic.twitter.com/eGW3D1y40R — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 15, 2017

12.

WE NOW GO LIVE TO BREXIT pic.twitter.com/seVOYdersx — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 8, 2017

13.

WE NOW GO LIVE TO BREXIT pic.twitter.com/zt5oCzspl5 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 12, 2017

14.

WE NOW GO LIVE TO BREXIT pic.twitter.com/FfJZ9vlctS — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 30, 2017

15.

AND NOW WE GO LIVE TO BREXIT pic.twitter.com/iH0RHvU3Ub — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 28, 2017

