Keir Starmer has shut down Kemi Badenoch with a brutal one word answer at PMQs.

The Tory leader asked Sir Keir: “In their manifesto last year, Labour promised not to increase income tax, not to increase national insurance, and not to increase VAT. Does the prime minister still stand by his promises?”

But the PM took the question directly on and responded: “Yes” to the laughter of many Labour MPs.

Watch Keir Starmer shuts down Kemi Badenoch with a single word answer.

His comments come after a new YouGov poll revealed 75 per cent of Brits would want to see a wealth tax on the super rich.

Many Labour figures have called for the revenue raiser, including former leader Neil Kinnock.

He told Sky News: “This is a country which is very substantially fed up with the fact that whatever happens in the world, whatever happens in the UK, the same interests come out on top, unscathed all the time, while everybody else is paying more for gutted services.”

Labour MPs have also called for the tax in recent months.

“A 2 per cent tax on assets above £10 million would raise £24 billion – many times more than the government is trying to save by taking money from disabled people,” Leeds East MP Richard Burgon told The London Economic last month. I’ll be presenting my petition to Parliament before the vote on the disability benefit cuts bill as part of the campaign to get as many MPs as possible to vote down these cruel cuts.”

A spokesman for the prime minister said: “We have repeatedly said that those with the broadest shoulders should carry the greatest burden and the choices we’ve made reflect that.

“The top 1% of taxpayers contribute nearly a third of income tax.

“Revenue from wealth and asset taxes like capital gains tax and inheritance tax go towards funding tens of billions of pounds for the public services.

“The government is committed to ensuring that the wealthiest in our society pay their fair share of tax.”