Lee Anderson has told a fellow MP to “shut up” while his big boss, Nigel Farage, asked Keir Starmer about Brexit at PMQs.

Independent MP Iqbal Mohamed heckled the Reform leader throughout his question to the PM.

Nigel Farage said: “The main reason this country wisely voted for Brexit back in 2016, which included millions of Labour supporters, is because we wanted to take back control of our border so it is we, and we alone, can decide who comes to settle in our country.

“Does the prime minister understand that the demand today is even greater than it was back in 2016 and the country demands you say to the French president we will not accept undocumented males across the English channel and you are not dictated to by an increasingly arrogant anti-Brexit French man?”

Because they were lied to… We can't hear you… will you shut up… 😂#PMQs pic.twitter.com/M7cq0OiJBg — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 9, 2025

But Iqbal Mohamed had none of it…

“Because they were lied to,” he shouted. “Absolutely lied to.”

“Four times immigration than before Brexit… you should absolutely be ashamed.”

During Farage’s question, Reform chief whip Lee Anderson turned around to the MP in defence of his big boss and bluntly told him: “Will you shut up”.

“Don’t be so disrespectful,” the party’s newest MP Sarah Pochin added.

In response, Keir Starmer said: “We are fixing the mess we inherited, we are working with other countries to ensure we take the measures necessary to stop people crossing the channel. They are serious answers to serious problems.

“His proposal to 10 years waging the Tory doll has been to break everything and claim that is how you fix things. To stick two fingers up at your neighbours and expect them to work with us.

“And he votes against the border bill, which gives more powers to our law enforcement to deal with security at our borders.

“The reason for that is that he has no interest in fixing the problem because he wants to milk it and exploit it. That is the truth about him and his party.”