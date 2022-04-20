New immigration laws will have a “massively detrimental” impact on exploited children, who will be at greater risk of being unidentified, unprotected and penalised, charities have warned.

It comes as yesterday Yvette Cooper tore into Priti Patel over the government’s Rwanda policy.

The Government has been urged not to let an “adult-focused agenda to take priority over children’s rights”, with the Nationality and Borders Bill set to be debated in the Commons on Wednesday.

Nine child protection and anti-trafficking groups say a lack of long-term solutions for children who are trafficked is a “major factor” in them going missing and being further exploited.

It comes as figures from Every Child Protected Against Trafficking (ECPAT) and the charity Missing People show that trafficked children going missing from local authority care are disappearing on average eight times each a year.

Yvette Cooper savages Priti Patel's Rwanda policy.



This unworkable, shameful & desperate attempt to distract from the Prime Minister's law breaking… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/guzZd3Q9Xf — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 19, 2022

"She's using this policy to distract from years of failure.. all she is doing is making it easier for the criminal gangs.." (2/2) pic.twitter.com/C1joNPbe9I — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 19, 2022

Wow! Patel eviscerated here – a forensic filleting by Yvette Cooper. We need her in government. — Dame Maureen alcorn#FBPE (@jackalsbynight) April 19, 2022

Superb. Quite superb. And she's right. Patel has NO answers. — Sir Richard Bullard (@richardbullard2) April 19, 2022

The brilliant Yvette Cooper is saying what most of us were thinking, the Rwandan fiasco is nothing but a ploy to cover up the rest of the Conservative disaster at our cost, a cost we can ill afford! — Freddy C. 🌻🌈 🇮🇹🇪🇸🇵🇹🇬🇧🇩🇰🇫🇷 (@FreddySky) April 19, 2022

She was absolutely superb. — Kate C (@katecvizsla) April 19, 2022

Yeah but not a fair contest, Patel is as thick as a brick! — Colin Stevens (@tuba_col) April 19, 2022

