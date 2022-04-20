

There is “real buzz” that Ed Balls could make a political comeback as Labour’s candidate in the Wakefield by-election.

According to POLITICO, officials close to Keir Starmer believe Balls would bring a “big beast factor” to the crunch by-election.

And, in the long-term, Labour officials reportedly hope that Balls could mark the return of a “big brain” to the opposition benches.

The suggestion was first mooted in the Financial Times last week, which reported that Balls – who has carved out an interesting television career since quitting politics – “misses Westminster”.

Balls, the report suggested, “could, maybe, be persuaded to have another shot in the shadow Cabinet”.

It follows a report in The Times on Tuesday that Balls is “on manoeuvres” – and that Gordon Brown is pushing his candidacy.

It remains unclear when the Wakefield by-election will take place, with suggestions it could now slip into June or July.

The incumbent MP, Imran Ahmad Khan, has yet to formally resign after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

In order to quit, Khan must write to the Treasury – and he has reportedly yet to do so.

