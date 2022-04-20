A new initiative launched this week will see dogs eat for free at The White Brasserie Company – and in some style too!

Trialling in six venues for six weeks, a dog’s dinner will be laid on every Thursday for free, with a 20 per cent discount given to their owners at their table to boot.

The menu will feature a sumptuous feast of healthy treats hungry hounds can look forward to:

Starter: Salmon and potato cakes

Fish Course: Mini fish biscuits

Main Course: “Surimi” crab sticks

Cheese Course: Chicken and cheese bites

Offering the perfect night out for pet owners and their furry friends there will also be a series of guest speakers from vets to nutritionists who will be able to provide an expert guide on dog care.

Raymond Blanc’s White Brasserie Pubs welcome dogs at all their venues in the bars and gardens and the launch of this new menu reinforces their commitment to accommodating owners and their four-legged friends.

Dogs’ Dinners will be served in the beautiful heated tents at selected White Brasserie sites. The menu will be served on a Thursday evening from 5pm until 9pm and will be free of charge to pets when their owners order from the a la carte menu. The owners and their guests can enjoy 20 per cent off their food bill for the table.

Owners also have the chance to win their own dinner by entering into the fun lookalike competition. Guests dining with their dogs on Fursday who bear a resemblance to their furry friend can take a photo at the venue and upload to the pub’s Instagram page for a chance to win a gift voucher every week!

The Dogs Dinner will be served at: The Kings Head Teddington, The Queens Head Weybridge, The Boot Histon, The Black Horse Reigate, The Jobbers Rest Upminster and The Barley Mow Englefield Green.

