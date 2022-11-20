A GB News poll has revealed that 55 per cent of Brits would vote against Brexit if they were given the chance again.

With most people’s minds now primed on the economy after the Office for Budget Responsibility and Bank of England posted dire warnings about the short-term future, the question of Britain’s membership with the European Union has resurfaced again.

A YouGov poll is showing the largest-ever lead for ‘Wrong to Leave’ since 2016.

Overall, 56 per cent of Brits think the UK was wrong to leave compared to 32 per cent who still believe it was the right decision.

It equates to a massive 24 point gap.

GB News polling has also revealed similar results, although their presenters didn’t seem to realise the change in tide.

🚨 This morning on GB News Breakfast, we're asking…



If given the chance again would you vote FOR or AGAINST Brexit? 🤔



📺 Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 604

— GB News (@GBNEWS) November 20, 2022

Watch the hilarious footage below:

Check his face after telling the lie that their poll said viewers were still Pro Brexit — Time For Change #PRNow #GTTO #GeneralElectionNow (@AlanWolfson) November 20, 2022

