A Liverpool pensioner has gone viral after she was filmed berating Sir Kier Starmer over writing for The Sun newspaper and accused him of not uniting the party.

Starmer was in Liverpool yesterday and held a press conference where he didn’t commit to nationalising the utility companies.

Audrey White said: “I don’t know how you’ve got the guts to come to this city, after you’ve been interviewed and doing columns for The Sun newspaper, after the way we as a city were abused and the Hillsborough victims were abused by that paper.”

Lied

She went on: “Secondly, you lied to us about uniting the party. I’m still a Labour Party member and you’ve expelled and witch hunted in the most vicious way I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. And I’ve been a member of the Labour Party for a long, long time.

“You have absolutely said you had ten pledges, you were going to carry on the Corbyn legacy, and ever since you’ve done nothing but distance yourself from the ideas which tens of thousands of people joined the Labour Party to support.

“All you’ve done is feed into the Tory idealogy of not supporting strikes, of carrying on with the privatisation of our health service.”

It has been viewed over a million times already.

Watch

