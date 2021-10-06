The Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has told Tory supporters there is “no reason” for an asylum seeker to cross the Channel from France as she renewed her vow to control the flow of small boats arriving into the UK.

In her speech to the Conservative Party conference on Tuesday, she said “France is a safe country, one not riven by war or conflict.”

“There is no reason why any asylum seeker should come to the United Kingdom directly from France.

“We make no apology for securing our borders and exploring all possible options to save lives by ending these horrific journeys.”

“For the first time, how somebody arrives in the United Kingdom will impact how their asylum claim is processed,” the minister told delegates. “Our new laws will speed up the removal of those with no legal right to be in our country,” she added.

She then went onto to tell the delegrates that she will ‘turn back the boats,’ and it is this clip that has sent shivers down many people’s spines.

Dr. Jennifer Cassidy tweeted: ‘Priti Patel is truly terrifying. ‘Turn back the boats’ she says to bouts of hesitant applause. As the insightful Hannah Arendt once said “the greatest evil perpetrated, is the evil committed by nobodies. That is by human beings who refuse to be persons.”’

Patel received a standing ovation for her speech, which saw her take aim at opposition parties for frustrating deportation efforts – claiming they try to keep murderers, rapists, and child abusers in the country.

Watch

Priti Patel is truly terrifying. ‘Turn back the boats' she says to bouts of hesitant applause. As the insightful Hannah Arendt once said “the greatest evil perpetrated, is the evil committed by nobodies. That is by human beings who refuse to be persons.”pic.twitter.com/30aKKkJqBw — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 6, 2021

Reactions

1.

I’m no longer sure she is human. She doesn’t seem to have compassion for anyone. I’ve never experienced anyone so hateful. — Indra J 💙🌈🩺🦸‍♂️🦸‍♀️😷 (@Indra68) October 6, 2021

2.

I’ve never disliked a politician more.. (I grew up in Thatcher’s 80s so that’s saying something) — Ford Flanagan (@FordFlanagan) October 6, 2021

3.

My hypocrisy-o-meter just exploded



Pritler's parents came to the UK from Uganda to escape Idi Amin



Raab's dad was a refugee from Czechoslovakia



The former Tory leader, Michael Howard, is the son of a refugee from Romania



Führage's ancestors were asylum seekers from France — Russell England (@RussellEngland) October 6, 2021

4.

Look at the hatred in her eyes. — Graham Eaglesham (@EagleshamGraham) October 6, 2021

5.

The sideways eye movement followed by the literally self inflating intake of breath. The body language of a mid-Twentieth century dictator. All we need is folded arms and jutting jaw. — Bob Stevenson #RejoinEU (@BobsTweet) October 6, 2021

6.

I'm not being flippant, I really would like a psychological study of people in this government. They thrive on incompetence, hatred, division and anarchy. It's not even sociopathy, it's beyond that. How did all these people find each other and how are they vetted? — Squire! #NeverTrustATory #ToryCorruption (@SquireAlright) October 6, 2021

7.

"There is no reason why any asylum seeker should come to the UK directly from France."



Well, apart from international law allowing it….🤔 — Wezthewezwez #FBPE #GTTO (@WezTheWezWez) October 6, 2021

8.

Her eyes are actually terrifying. Evil — Niall Breslin (@nbrez) October 6, 2021

Related: ‘Tank-topped bum boys:’ Carrie Johnson says PM is committed to LGBT+ but people aren’t convinced