Home secretary Suella Braverman has been told to stop “discriminating” against Albanians to “excuse policy failures” during the migration crisis, the Albanian prime minister has said.

Edi Rama called for “mutual respect” on Wednesday as he struck out at the “insane” and “easy rhetoric” of targeting his citizens for the UK’s border failures.

The under-fire Home Secretary has frequently singled out Albanian asylum seekers after their numbers crossing the Channel in small boats spiralled.

Nigel Farage has also frequently targetted those from Albania with unfounded claims and dangerous rhetoric.

Writing in The London Economic, Rachel Youngman, chair of woman’s charity Hibiscus, said political rhetoric is “destroying lives”, with phrases such as “invasion” being used by the home secretary herself.

Thankfully, there are people out there speaking a lot of sense.

Here’s what the RMT boss had to say on the matter – and it’s probably a damn sight more sensible than anything you’ll hear inside Westminster!

"Escaping poverty is not a crime."@RMTunion's Mick Lynch condemns the language used by Suella Braverman to describe refugees fleeing war and famine. pic.twitter.com/AAzz5oMIsk — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) November 2, 2022

