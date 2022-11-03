An effigy of the UK’s shortest-serving prime minister has been unveiled as this year’s celebrity Guy by the Edenbridge Bonfire Society, in Kent.

The 11-metre-high structure of Liz Truss will be burned on Guy Fawkes Night on 5th November in line with Edenbridge’s annual tradition of picking a public figure to ridicule.

It features a lettuce on her shoulder, which is crying with laughter, and a slogan reading: “I am a fighter, not a quitter”.

The figure is also clutching a cardboard box containing a goodbye card, a copy of Guinness World Records in reference to her record as the shortest-serving prime minister, a copy of her mini-budget, a “make Britain great again” red cap, a T-shirt with the slogan “I am a fighter, not a quitter” and a cheque for £115,000 in reference to the perpetual funding provided to ex-prime ministers.

The box itself has a big upside down U with the words “this way up” the wrong way up and “Oh Dear Oh Dear Oh Dear Packaging Ltd” – a reference to King Charles’ words to Truss when she arrived to meet him.

The Edenbridge Guy has been a hotly anticipated highlight of the bonfire season since starting 20 years ago, and has previously featured John Bercow, Boris Johnson, Harvey Weinstein, Donald Trump, Katie Hopkins, Russell Brand, Jonathan Ross, both of the Blairs, Katie Price, Wayne Rooney, Lance Armstrong, Anne Robinson and Saddam Hussein.

The society, a not-for-profit organisation in Kent, which aims to raise more than £5,000 for local charities, has existed for more than 90 years.

