Liz Truss will become the country’s third female prime minister after securing victory in the Tory leadership contest.

She defeated rival Rishi Sunak with 81,326 votes to 60,399 and will take over as prime minister on Tuesday with the immediate challenge of easing the cost-of-living crisis for households across the country faced with soaring energy bills.

Sir Keir Starmer congratulated her on the win.

I'd like to congratulate our next Prime Minister Liz Truss as she prepares for office.



But after 12 years of the Tories all we have to show for it is low wages, high prices, and a Tory cost of living crisis.



Only Labour can deliver the fresh start our country needs. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 5, 2022

Balmoral

Boris Johnson will depart No 10 on Tuesday and Ms Truss will fly to Balmoral to meet the Queen for the formal handover of power.

She will then begin work putting together a response to the energy crisis, with support promised within days.

Joe Lycett, you might have seen him lately, tweeted: “Yes Liz Truss absolutely smashed it babe!!!”

Yes @trussliz absolutely smashed it babe!!! — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) September 5, 2022

Other snap reactions:

1.

Well, the good news is that Rishi Sunak isn't PM… — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) September 5, 2022

2.

The first act of Liz Truss’ premiership should be taking immediate action to tackle the cost of living crisis that is pushing millions into poverty — this must be a wealth tax and bringing energy companies, water, mail and rail into public ownership. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 5, 2022

3.

Awkward moment when Liz Truss said Boris Johnson was admired from Kiev to Carlisle.



Silence pic.twitter.com/ewZnDFwXgf — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 5, 2022

4.

Liz Truss being Prime Minister is like when Apple made everyone have that U2 album they didn’t want in their iTunes library — Rachael (@RachaelvsWorld) September 5, 2022

5.

Liz Truss is already set to break the law. @pimlicat pic.twitter.com/bvkQQtch9t — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 5, 2022

6.

interesting stat of the day:



Liz Truss wants to change the law to require 50% of a workforce to vote "yes" in order for a strike to go ahead



Liz Truss just won 47% of support from the Conservative membership to become leader



(57% result on 82.6% turnout) — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) September 5, 2022

Sunak

What will Sunak do next? Maybe he will head over to silicon valley to make another billion for the family?

Watch

Liz Truss is the new prime minister 🚨



Yo @RishiSunak, go home to Bel-Air 🌆 pic.twitter.com/a0O0hs9Aup — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) September 5, 2022

