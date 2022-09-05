Liz Truss has been elected as prime minister after she secured just 81,326 votes from Tory Party members.

With 47.6 million Parliamentary electoral registrations in the UK as of 2nd March, it means she took just 0.17 per cent of the British vote.

She will be faced with leading the country through an impending cost-of-living crisis, with one of the worst winters in recent history expected to hit.

On Tuesday, she will fly to Balmoral to be officially sworn in by our unelected Monarch.

After being elected prime minister by 0.1% of the UK population, I have no doubt I am the people's choice to lead the country.



RT if you think I should call an immediate general election 👍 — Parody Liz Truss (@LizTruss_MP) September 5, 2022

Truss will become the fourth UK prime minister in six years since David Cameron resigned his position following the Brexit referendum.

To find a comparable turnover of new prime ministers, it is necessary to go back almost 100 years.

The period from summer 1922 to the end of 1924 saw four different people hold the position of premier, all doing the job for the first time.

It began with David Lloyd George (Liberal), who was coming to the end of a long spell as prime minister; followed by Andrew Bonar Law (Conservative), who resigned after only a few months due to illness; then Stanley Baldwin (Conservative), who lasted only a few months before failing to win a majority at a general election; and finally Ramsay MacDonald (Labour), who led a short-lived minority government.

BREAKING: The United Kingdom has a new Worst Prime Minister Ever x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) September 5, 2022

Turnover of prime ministers in the UK has sped up in recent decades.

In the 15 years since the summer of 2007, Downing Street has welcomed five different PMs: Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

But in the 28 years between 1979 and 2007, only three people held the top job: Margaret Thatcher, John Major and Tony Blair.

Related: Front-page outrage! Joe Lycett sends Daily Mail into MELTDOWN