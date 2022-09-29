Right-wing economist Andrew Lilico let the veil slip during a Sky News interview discussing Liz Truss’s mini-budget.
The new PM took Britain on a trip down Inequality Street after chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng handed tax cuts to the rich and removed the limit on bankers’ annual pay-outs.
He also announced that hundreds of thousands of people on benefits will have to take active steps to seek more and better-paid work or risk getting their income support slashed.
Speaking on Sky News, Andrew Lilico, a proponent of the mini-budget, said equality is an “incorrect policy objective” that is not morally or economically sound.
Watch the horrifying clip in full below:
