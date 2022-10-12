Liz Truss faced a bruising PMQs today as she faced MPs for the first time since chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £43 billion mini-budget tax giveaway unleashed chaos in the financial markets.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said voters will not forgive the Conservative Party if it continues to “defend” the madness of Liz Truss’s “kamikaze” mini-budget.
He accused Truss of being “lost in denial” and “ducking responsibility” for the consequences of her Government’s economic policies.
At one point the House erupted in laughter as Truss said she was “genuinely unclear”.
Reaction to the comment has been flooding in ever since:
Related: India trade deal ‘on the verge of collapse’ following Braverman comments