Liz Truss faced a bruising PMQs today as she faced MPs for the first time since chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £43 billion mini-budget tax giveaway unleashed chaos in the financial markets.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said voters will not forgive the Conservative Party if it continues to “defend” the madness of Liz Truss’s “kamikaze” mini-budget.

He accused Truss of being “lost in denial” and “ducking responsibility” for the consequences of her Government’s economic policies.

At one point the House erupted in laughter as Truss said she was “genuinely unclear”.

Penny Mordaunt desperately trying to stifle a grin every time Liz says she’s unclear. 💀 pic.twitter.com/5mXIPJmc3r — Tyler RJ. (@TylerRJ_) October 12, 2022

Reaction to the comment has been flooding in ever since:

"I am genuinely unclear" says Liz Truss at #pmqs. Well yes — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) October 12, 2022

Liz Truss says ‘I’m genuinely unclear’. Think we can all agree on that — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) October 12, 2022

Labour benches erupt with “yes!” and nodding heads as the PM says “I’m genuinely unclear…” 😬 — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) October 12, 2022

Liz Truss: "Mr Speaker, I'm genuinely unclear"



Quote of the day#PMQs — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 12, 2022

Truss is extraordinarily inept



“I am genuinely unclear”



“The last thing we (ie the Tories) need is a general election”



And boxed herself in with uncosted tax cuts again today showing her sums don’t add up. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) October 12, 2022

Related: India trade deal ‘on the verge of collapse’ following Braverman comments