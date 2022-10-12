Liz Truss had a rough time of it opposite Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions today.

The incumbent PM faced MPs for the first time since chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £43 billion mini-budget tax giveaway unleashed chaos in the financial markets.

Labour leader Starmer said voters will not forgive the Conservative Party if it continues to “defend” the madness of Liz Truss’s “kamikaze” mini-budget.

He accused Truss of being “lost in denial” and “ducking responsibility” for the consequences of her Government’s economic policies.

In bruising concluding remarks, Starmer asked: “Who voted for this? Not homeowners paying an extra £500 on their mortgages.

“Who voted for this? Not working people paying for tax cuts to the largest companies.

“Who voted for this? Not even most of the MPs behind her who know you can’t pay for tax cuts on the never-never.

“Does she think the public will ever forgive the Conservative Party if they keep on defending this madness and go ahead with her kamikaze budget?”

Watch the fiery exchange below:

