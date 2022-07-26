Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have trashed each other’s economic plans as the blue-on-blue attacks intensified during their first head-to-head TV showdown.

Former chancellor Mr Sunak claimed there is “nothing Conservative” about Ms Truss’s approach and it would give the party “absolutely no chance” of winning the next election.

Foreign secretary Ms Truss in turn suggested her rival would lead the country into a recession and criticised him for increasing taxes to the “highest rate in 70 years”.

Snap poll

A snap poll by Opinium, based on a sample of 1,032 voters, found 39 per cent believed Mr Sunak had performed best compared to 38 per cent for Ms Truss.

The studio audience in Stoke was made up entirely of people who voted Conservative at the last general election and applauded more often for Mr Sunak.

But viewers might have turned off in the first few moments due to a pretty creepy opening scene.

Watch

Scott Bryan questioned whether the pair were Madame Tussaud figures, which is understandable.

ARE THEY MADAME TUSSAUD FIGURES?! pic.twitter.com/GTioJG5QKK — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 25, 2022

But someone called Chris Wright on Twitter made it even scarier, even though it didn’t seem possible.

Watch

Reactions

You aren’t the only one who will have nightmares:

1.

Us coming together to applaud this, but equally knowing the nightmares that now await us pic.twitter.com/19kIhAll5p — 𝕂𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕪-𝔹𝕖𝕒𝕟 🐾🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🫶🏻🪴 (@KelBean87) July 25, 2022

2.

Last thing you see before you life ends and the screen cuts to black. #ToryLeadershipContest #ToryLeadershipFarce #Toryleadershipdebate https://t.co/Km05BfrO8w — Niall Jackson is sadly and irredeemably Online (@Niallos123) July 26, 2022

3.

This filter is so realistic in how it makes both of them look utterly vapid. https://t.co/sQRluamM2u — Matt Mason – Bend those genres, yeah baby!🧟‍♂️👻 (@MGMasonBooks) July 26, 2022

4.

Tweet of the day. https://t.co/6VUcW6s9sM — Brass Monkeys (@monkeys_brass) July 26, 2022

5.

it’s strange that this filter doesn’t really change the face of a tory? https://t.co/hySVH4AYK7 — Brett Harris (@brettttles) July 26, 2022

6.

Did some put mushrooms in my coffee this morning…….. https://t.co/DBY0QLGAZG — Ned_Sideboob (@NeilSco82731756) July 26, 2022

7.

Old school reference, but that show still scares me to this day.

The scariest BBC footage since Ghost Watch https://t.co/HB1c7bZoiG — Andy O'Donnell (@andyodonnell12) July 26, 2022

