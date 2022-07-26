Rishi Sunak pulled pints and posed for selfies in a pub ahead of his TV debate with Liz Truss in the North West.

The former chancellor met locals in the Swettenham Arms in Congleton as he looked to whip up support for his campaign to be prime minister.

The tee-totaller went behind the bar for a photo opportunity, pulling a pint of Robinsons Brewery’s flagship Unicorn beer.

One local was heard saying, “You’ve got the job!” to which Sunak replied: “Not yet!”

But his pint pouring skills didn’t impress everyone, with several people pointing to the ‘unicorn’ pledges of Brexit which have failed to materialise.

Sunak pulling another pint of Brexit unicorn. pic.twitter.com/3rzYMJ5Lj6 — MondayMorning 💙 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇦🇺 (@mymiocene) July 25, 2022

Comedian Matthew Highton also gave the video a hilarious makeover.

Setting the pint-pulling photo opp within a scene of EastEnders, you see a shocked crowd look on as the prime ministerial contender tries to perfect his skills.

Watch the video in full, and if you can, give generously to Highton’s suit fund.

I rarely add this these days, but if you want to leave a tip so I can afford a £3500 suit too/do more of this nonsense you can do so here. https://t.co/JVOK6TAKMV — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) July 25, 2022

