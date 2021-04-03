Labour leader Starmer’s decision to visit Jesus House in London was met with criticism over the views of its senior pastor Agu Irukw, an opponent of gay marriage who previously co-signed a letter to The Daily Telegraph opposing laws to prevent discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation: ‘The regulations force Christians in churches, businesses, charities and informal associations to accept and even promote the idea that homosexuality is equal to heterosexuality.’

Starmer Tweeted: “I recently visited @JesusHouseUK to hear about their crucial work in the community. Churches across the country have played such a vital role in the fight against the virus. I hope everyone has a good, restful and safe Easter weekend.”

Guardian columnist Owen Jones said: ‘Unless the Labour leadership wants to make it clear it doesn’t care about LGBTQ people, it needs to apologise’ and Labour councillor Kerri Prince tweeting: ‘When I worked for an MP, I would google every organisation who wished to meet with him. I cannot fathom that nobody in Keir’s office bothered to check the background of Jesus House. Totally unacceptable.’

“The only explanation is that it was deliberate. Of all the churches available they went for one that had been visited by a Tory PM before. And one whose views can easily be found online because of the coverage that previous visit generated. It’s another dog whistle to the right.”

The only explanation is that it was deliberate. Of all the churches available they went for one that had been visited by a Tory PM before. And one whose views can easily be found online because of the coverage that previous visit generated. It’s another dog whistle to the right — Nicolas Chinardet 🏳️‍🌈 (@zefrog) April 3, 2021

“You really are a complete wand, aren’t you? Armando Iannucci couldn’t write this.”

You really are a complete wand, aren’t you? Armando Iannucci couldn’t write this. — Glenton Baptiste (@joejglenton) April 3, 2021

Theresa May

Theresa May was criticised for visiting the same church four years ago, and Boris Johnson was too in 2009.

The prime minister spoke at a question-and-answer session and met members of the Jesus House church led by pastor Agu Irukwu – a visit that human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell told BuzzFeed News is “an insult to black LBGT people”.

It was a pleasure having @theresa_may @Number10gov worship with us at #SundaysAtJH look out for the special Q & A with Pastor @agu_irukwu pic.twitter.com/Ks3XV66uXB — Jesus House (@jesushouseuk) May 28, 2017

