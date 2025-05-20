The Liberal Democrats have urged the government to go further to heal the “damage” of Brexit after the government announced a key trade agreement with the European Union.

Keir Starmer has hailed the new UK-EU deal as a win for British jobs, bills, and borders, arguing it has put the country back on the “world stage”.

On defence, a formal pact has been established, paving the way for UK arms firms to access the EU’s £150bn SAFE fund. British travellers will be able to use e-gates at more EU airports, and a youth mobility scheme is under discussion.

On fishing, it will keep the current status quo, giving EU boats continued access to UK waters until 2038, with yearly quotas agreed with the EU and Norway and licences issued to control access.

On food, the UK will get reduced checks on exports, and the new sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement will allow raw burgers and sausages to be sold back into the EU.

But, the Lib Dems have said the deal does not go far enough.

Deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “This agreement marks a first step towards addressing the damage done by the Conservatives. But with more ambition, the economic benefits of today’s deal could have been up to ten times greater, even within the Government’s existing red lines.

“The government has got to show far more ambition if we are to truly unlock the benefits of a renewed relationship with our European partners for communities across the UK.

“It’s time to be bold, and build on these first steps. Liberal Democrats will continue to push the government to break away from the divisions of the past, using today’s agreement as a stepping stone towards a new bespoke Customs Union. This would unlock vital new opportunities for British businesses and boost our economy in a meaningful and lasting way.”

The TUC has said the announcement is an “important first step”.

🇪🇺🇬🇧 Today’s UK-EU agreement is a good step, but the govt must go further. We @LibDems want to see:

👉 A Youth Mobility Scheme

👉 A bespoke customs union to remove red tape holding back British businesses

👉 Deeper security ties to face down Putin & the unpredictability of Trump pic.twitter.com/vpOyBkrpeJ — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) May 19, 2025

General secretary Paul Nowak said ministers had “made the right call” by protecting jobs and battering down trade barriers – saying a reset with the EU is “common sense”.

He said: “Today’s summit represents an important first step towards securing a much-needed closer relationship with the EU.

“Ministers have made the right call by protecting jobs in key industries, such as steel, from being hit by carbon border taxes.

“And they have made important progress on removing trading barriers to boost British jobs and deliver greater opportunity for young people to work and study in the EU.

“The Conservatives’ botched Brexit agreement set workers and business back at home and abroad. That’s why a reset with the EU is common sense – especially in an increasingly volatile global economy.

“We are clear – today is just the beginning. Governments on both sides of the channel must continue with an ambitious approach, including a shared commitment to strong employment rights and collective bargaining.”

After the announcement, Keir Starmer said: “It’s time to look forward. To move on from the stale old debates and political fights to find common sense, practical solutions which get the best for the British people.

“We’re ready to work with partners if it means we can improve people’s lives here at home.

“So that’s what this deal is all about – facing out into the world once again, in the great tradition of this nation. Building the relationships we choose, with the partners we choose, and closing deals in the national interest. Because that is what independent, sovereign nations do.”

