Apple TV+ has just added Murderbot to its library, a new sci-fi show which currently holds a near-perfect 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Based on The Murderbot Diaries, a series of novels written by Martha Wells, the show stars Alexander Skarsgård (Succession) as a private security cyborg built by a futuristic megacorporation to do its bidding.

Initially, the cyborg’s programming prevents it from disobeying any orders from the humans that own it, whom the robot absolutely hates.

That said, the cyborg manages to override this programming, thus giving itself free will. Because of the robot’s fantasies of killing the humans who treat it poorly, it dubs itself Murderbot.

However, despite longing to escape its servitude, Murderbot struggles to find a way to successfully flee from its owners’ clutches.

As such, the cyborg must hide its free will from the corporation, as it is assigned to complete a new, dangerous assignment.

This is when all Murderbot really wants is to be “left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe”.

The series was created by Chris and Paul Weitz, with the show completing the former’s unofficial AI trilogy, which also features the films The Creator and AfrAId.

As well as Skarsgård, the Apple TV+ sci-fi’s cast also includes Clark Gregg (The Avengers), David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil), DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It), Jack McBrayer (30 Rock), John Cho (Star Trek) and Noma Dumezweni (Presuming Innocent).

JOE has seen the first two episodes of Murderbot and feels confident in saying that the series’ impressive futuristic setting, special effects and world-building make it a must-watch for sci-fi fans.

That said, even those less fond of the genre may also enjoy the show. This is thanks to the character of Murderbot’s droll and darkly comic narration, which often sees the robot complaining about humanity, its work conditions and how both interfere with it watching TV – something that winds up feeling oddly relatable.

It’s worth noting, too, that the 6.3ft Skarsgård nails both the awkward humour and physicality of his cyborg character. Plus, episodes of the series are less than 30 minutes long, making for a zippy watch.

You can read several other positive reviews of Murderbot below:

The Age (Australia): “Guided by the dry, not-quite-human tone of its protagonist, this sly and sometimes subversive series feels like a mix of Robocop and an old adventure serial, complete with cliffhangers and 25-minute episodes.”

Inverse: “Murderbot is both a familiar-ish science fiction series but also something utterly brand new. It’s a workplace comedy, a space opera, and a robot show all rolled into one. Apple TV+ almost certainly has a sleeper hit on its hands.”

San Jose Mercury News: “There’s much more in play here than simple entertainment as Murderbot explores the value of free will and our inherent need to roam and explore so we can enrich our soul.”

Slate: “Skarsgård makes the most of his sculpted, Ken-doll perfection as Murderbot, but it’s the other members of the team – characterised more fully in the series than in Wells’ version of this story, in fact – who are the real highlights.”

The Verge: “What really makes it work, though, is just how funny and relatable Murderbot is.”

How to watch Murderbot

The first two episodes of Murderbot are streaming on Apple TV+ now.

The rest of its 10-episode season will be dropping weekly on the streaming service on Fridays.

