Paper-skinned Nigel Farage has again displayed his preference when it comes to ‘flight or fight’, opting for the former on Sunday morning. The Reform leader was scheduled to appear on Laura Kuenssberg’s BBC show earlier today – only to ‘change his mind’ at the last minute.

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Nigel Farage and the crypto donation – what has happened?

Though Reform remain top of the political opinion polls, fresh scandal continues to dog the party and its leader. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Mr. Farage had failed to declare a £5 million donation from cryptocurrency billionaire Christopher Harborne.

The timing of the donation has also raised eyebrows. The payment was, as per The Guardian, made in June 2024 – when the 61-year-old firebrand had stated his initial disinterest in running as an MP. However, just a few weeks later, Farage announced his candidacy for the seat in Clacton.

In his defence, Nigel Farage has argued that the money was needed for his security detail, given his prominence in the public eye. However, these claims have been fiercely disputed by critics – many of whom were hoping to see the ardent Brexiteer face some scrutiny over the matter.

Where is Nigel Farage today?

The day of reckoning, however, does not look like it will be today. The BBC tweeted that Nigel Farage was set to go head-to-head with Laura Kuenssberg in a live interview as recently as yesterday. But once the cameras were rolling, the broadcaster’s senior correspondent revealed there was a no-show:

4 diwrnod cyn etholiad y Senedd, mae Nigel Farage yn cuddio rhag craffu.



Mae Reform UK yn cymryd pobl Cymru yn ganiataol.#bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/dyzmbUieL6 — Plaid Cymru 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Plaid_Cymru) May 3, 2026



2026 Local Elections set to benefit Reform

With local elections across the UK set to take place next week, Reform are on course to add more than a thousand councillors to regional authorities. Labour, meanwhile, are projected to suffer heavy losses – largely due to the twin threats posed by both Reform and the Green Party.

The left-leaning Greens are bidding to become the highest-represented party in London – a result which would have the potential to bring Keir Starmer’s premiership crashing down. The Prime Minister, however, isn’t the only person being accused of a major bottle-job this weekend…

Nigel Farage has bottled @bbclaurak. Clearly wanted to avoid difficult questions of his personal and party funding…



Expect a friendly interview in tomorrow’s Telegraph or Express… where these questions are not asked — Nick Lowles (@lowles_nick) May 3, 2026