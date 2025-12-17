Sir Keir Starmer delivered one last zinger in the direction of Reform UK at the final Prime Minister’s Questions of 2025.

In his opening address to the house at Westminster, the prime minister took the opportunity to wish a happy Christmas to all of parliament.

He then delivered a “little festive advice to those in Reform.”

Starmer quipped: “If mysterious men from the east appear bearing gifts, this time, report it to the police!”

The joke prompted laughter from across the house, including from the Reform MPs in attendance, with Richard Tice in particular seeming to have enjoyed the gag.

🚨 WATCH: Keir Starmer gives "festive advice" to MPs in Reform



"If mysterious men from the east appear bearing gifts, this time, report it to the police"#PMQs pic.twitter.com/KuKHEhAkBT — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) December 17, 2025

The joke was of course a reference to the Nathan Gill controversy that has engulfed Reform in recent weeks.

Gill, who was the party’s former leader in Wales, was found guilty of accepting bribes to make pro-Russian statements during his time as a member of the European Parliament.

He was sentenced to ten and a half years behind bars for his crimes.

This week, the government announced they would be launching an independent review into foreign interference in politics in the wake of Gill’s conviction.