Zia Yusuf will make his fourth Question Time appearance of the year on Thursday evening.

Reform’s chairman will be appearing on the BBC show as part of an immigration special.

The rest of the panel will be made up of Labour’s Migration Minister Mike Tapp, Tory shadow Justice Minister Kieran Mullan, Lib Dem Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper and Green Party leader Zack Polanski.

By making his fourth appearance on the programme in 2025 – just a couple of months after his last one – Yusuf has been one of the most regular panellists of the year.

His previous appearances this year came on January 30, June 12 and October 9.

Reacting on X, some questioned why an unelected official of a party with just five MPs was making yet another appearance on Question Time.

One person wrote: “Dear the BBC Question Time. Whilst this panel is more representative than usual of all parties, I think I speak for the majority of the population when I say that, nobody wants to hear from Zia Yusuf. Again.

“Please. This unelected, mealy-mouthed, bureaucrat adds nothing.”

Another quipped: “Blimey has Zia Yusuf got a season ticket.”

Blimey has Zia Yusuf got a season ticket. https://t.co/mLVN1eHLHH — Nick (@dippernick) December 3, 2025

Others expressed similar views, saying Yusuf “seems to be on every week.”

Again??? What a surprise! He seems to be on every month! — phoenix88 (@phoenix410288) December 3, 2025

The same as most weeks then? — 💘 𝕄𝕚𝕤𝕤 𝔹𝕖𝕙𝕒𝕍𝕚𝕟 💘💙🌻 (@cellblockh) December 4, 2025

Should say "On the panel every week. — AJ (@Tafftrail60s) December 3, 2025

The lineup does at least give us the chance to watch another showdown between Yusuf and Zack Polanski.

When the pair appeared on Question Time together last month, Polanski was widely praised for calling out Yusuf, and challenging him over Nathan Gill.