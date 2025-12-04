The sands may be shifting, as even right-wing conservative voices are now suggesting Keir Starmer should call for Britain to rejoin the European Union.

During an appearance on Newsnight on Wednesday evening, the Telegraph’s Poppy Coburn said it was a “complete no-brainer” for Labour to campaign on reversing Brexit.

Coburn made the point that red wall voters lost to Reform are long gone, effectively saying there’s nothing to lose by calling for the UK to rejoin the EU.

She said this would “galvanise the centre left” who are moving towards the Greens and Liberal Democrats, and “radicalise progressive England.”

Whilst Coburn still argued rejoining the EU wouldn’t spark growth in the British economy, she said it made sense as a play for Labour “for purely political reasons.”

“You need to galvanise the left on one thing,” she continued. “Going back into the European Union would really upset Nigel Farage, you get to paint him as someone who’s already been tried and failed and you get to say this is going to deal with our growth problems – even though it won’t!”

"I think it's a complete no-brainer, they should absolutely campaign on rejoining the European Union"



The Telegraph's Poppy Coburn says that Labour should propose rejoining the EU, and that it would "radicalise progressive England"#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/Irpq5XBsBB — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) December 4, 2025

Her view was echoed by The News Agents’ Lewis Goodall, who outlined the electoral benefits of Labour pursuing a closer relationship with the EU.

"Labour's biggest problem right now is not haemorrhaging votes to Reform, it's haemorrhaging votes to the left, to the Greens"



Lewis Goodall, co-host of The News Agents, explains the potential electoral benefits to Labour in pursuing a closer relationship with the EU#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/Tp93awI5So — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) December 4, 2025

This comes just days after Coburn’s paper denounced Brexit as an “unmitigated economic disaster.”

