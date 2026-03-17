Nigel Farage has been mocked after he decided to celebrate English Tourism Week by going to Clacton.

Ever since his election as the Essex town’s MP, Farage hasn’t exactly focused much of his attention on his constituents.

Whether it’s countless trips to America or publicity stunts in the Indian Ocean, Farage seems desperate to get about as far away from Clacton as possible.

That’s before we get onto the question of whether or not he owns a property there or not.

So it’s fitting that to celebrate English Tourism Week, Farage actually paid a visit to his constituency in what must have felt like a holiday for the Reform leader.

READ NEXT: Reform accused of ‘giving up’ on local government, ahead of major council tax hike

In a video shared on the Reform UK socials, Farage was seen out and about in the seaside town, sharing a pint and photo with locals.

In video, he says: “This week marks English Tourism Week, and where better to come for a day out, rain or shine, than Clacton.

“Miles of sandy beaches and this six and a half acres, the biggest pier space in the whole of Europe. Things for people of all ages to do.

“I promise you, come to Clacton, it’s a great day out – and there’s lots of hospitality, too.”

The irony of this wasn’t lost on many, with Labour MP Luke Charters saying that the “jokes write themselves.”

Sometimes the jokes write themselves.



Farage going to Clacton for English Tourism Week.



Sounds about right. https://t.co/uYlLtrMCaA — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) March 16, 2026

There was mocking from the other side of the political divide as well, with Tory MP Alicia Kearns writing on social media: “That’s the problem. For Nigel it is a trip, a one-off to Clacton.”

That’s the problem.



For Nigel it is a trip, a one-off to Clacton. https://t.co/1m8W7RGmaT — Alicia Kearns MP (@aliciakearns) March 17, 2026

Someone else quipped: “A trip? Thought you lived and worked there?”

A trip? Thought you lived and worked there? pic.twitter.com/Fp6H3eBVCL — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) March 16, 2026

And there were many more reactions like that…

Think it says it all that Nigel is only visiting for a tourism week because that's all he is to the town. https://t.co/EbD486Z3mJ — Andy 🪿 (@AndyGraham22) March 16, 2026

Of course he's only turned up for tourism week 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/11Ei0PyeTp — PUSB 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ccfc_07) March 16, 2026