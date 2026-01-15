Nigel Farage has been pranked into paying tribute to an Ian Watkins, which is the same name as the murdered convicted paedophile and former Lostprophets frontman.

Speaking in a Cameo clip, Farage can be heard saying: “This message is to pay tribute to Ian Watkins, a good man, a really good guy who is very much in contact with me.

“He loved his children and will be sorely missed by them forever. He will always hold a very special place in everybody’s heart.

“Remember what he always said ‘Mad Lolz’ doesn’t that sum up the world doesn’t it?

“Sorry for your grief but please try and keep some happy memories.”

While Farage does not specify that this Ian Watkins is the now-deceased paedophile member of the Lost Prophets, the reference to Mega Lolz is a clear sign the message was intended as a prank as this was the disgraced singer’s catchphrase.

Farage has since spoken out on the video, telling Metro: “Thank him for the money. There are lots of Ian Watkins.

“Tell him to send more. I did alter his request.”

Farage hasn’t specified what alterations he made.

John Smith, who paid for the clip, also spoke to Metro, explaining that he expected a rejection but was mindblown whe Farage accepted the tribute.

He told the publication: “Getting the video was simplicity itself, I just asked him to do a video on behalf of a late friend called Ian Watkins and his family.”

He added that his favourite part was that Farage lied saying he knew ‘Ian’ fairly well.

Farage is well known for doing plenty of videos on Cameo, where he charges £70 for a video.

Last year, he made tens of thousands off the platform, but has previously been susceptible to prank shoutouts, such as on one occasion when