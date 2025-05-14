The Greens have urged Keir Starmer to ‘start discussions with the EU on what rejoining would involve’ ahead of crucial talks next week as the party slams the estimated £100 billion Brexit bill.

MPs from the left-wing party have tabled an amendment to the Tories’ opposition day motion on the upcoming UK/EU summit, calling on the government to confront the ongoing damage of Brexit.

Next Monday, Keir Starmer will speak with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, and Antonia Costa, the president of the European Council in a bid to achieve a post-Brexit “reset” on issues including defence and security.

The Greens’ amendment laments the estimated £100 billion lost output every year since Britain’s withdrawal from the EU and notes that 14 per cent of British businesses have been compelled to stop trading with the EU entirely.

It refers to a £2.8 billion annual decline in food and farm exports, and claims that food inflation would be 8 per cent lower if Britain were still in the EU.

The amendment also argues that the UK-US trade deal has not filled the gap left by the economic harm caused by Brexit.

Ellie Chowns, Green MP for North Herefordshire, said: “Brexiteers promised freedom but delivered decline. Five years on, British families, farmers and firms are paying the price of isolation.

“At the summit next week, ministers must choose progress over pride: we must work to re-join the Customs Union, restore the right to live, work and study across Europe, and rebuild the networks that keep Britain secure and prosperous.”

Related: Robert Jenrick complains about declining number of white people in Dagenham