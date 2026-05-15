An LBC caller has gone viral after he gave an impassioned defence of Keir Starmer, reminding people how much the government has actually achieved.

This week, Keir Starmer and his government have been dogged by calls for him to resign as leader as dozens of Labour MPs revolted against the PM.

This culminated in Wes Streeting resigning as health secretary on Thursday, effectively firing the starting gun on a leadership contest.

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Hours later, Labour MP Josh Simons stood down from his Makerfield seat to give Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham a route back to parliament and the opportunity to challenge Starmer for the leadership.

This of course all comes off the back of poor local election results for Labour, who have languished behind Reform in the polls for months.

If you looked at the media coverage and public sentiment, you’d think this government was the worst we’ve ever seen in the UK.

And yet, with every passing week more and more evidence emerges that they are in fact making great progress in key areas.

So, one LBC caller decided to remind everyone about everything Labour have achieved – and they managed to do it in a much better way than the government have done.

Calling into Tom Swarbrick’s LBC show, Martin accused the extreme left and extreme right of “trying to take down a very effective government and a prime minister who has led that government.”

Dismissing accusations against Starmer of him being “boring,” before reeling off the achievements of this Labour government, from economic growth and interest rate cuts to illegal immigrants being deported and children being lifted out of poverty.

‘You have done a better job than any cabinet minister of telling us the story of Keir Starmer’s successes.’



As Wes Streeting resigns, Caller Martin reminds @TomSwarbrick1 of what the PM has delivered. pic.twitter.com/G8LDGowk5L — LBC (@LBC) May 14, 2026

Once he was finished, Swarbrick said Martin had “done a better job than any cabinet minister of telling us the story of Keir Starmer’s successes.”

This sentiment was echoed by others, who jokingly suggested Labour should hire Martin on their comms team.

Dear Labour MPs, listen to this chap who called in to LBC and reeled off a long list of Labour's achievements under Keir Starmer. Now go out and do exactly the same thing day and night until the next election. Tell Labour's story, you have the platform. https://t.co/f9u33VTtPz — Wayne Smith @waynesmith1971.bsky.social (@WayneSmithUK71) May 15, 2026