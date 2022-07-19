NEW: Conservative leadership fourth round Sunak: 118 (+3) Mordaunt: 92 (+10) Truss: 86 (+15) Badenoch: 59 (+1) Badenoch OUT. Truss the big winner. Sunak still not quite over the line.

She is widely expected to absorb several additional endorsements from the Badenoch camp.

Most commentators believe Liz Truss has benefitted most from the latest round, picking up an extra 15 votes.

It leaves just three left in the race, with Rishi Sunak in pole position.

The Tory MP becomes the latest candidate to get knocked out after Tom Tugendhat went yesterday .

Kemi Badenoch has been eliminated from the Conservative Party leadership race.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .