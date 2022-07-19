A long-awaited report into a leaked antisemitism dossier has found that two groups within the Labour Party treated the issue as a “factional weapon”.

Labour said on Tuesday that its general secretary had received the report and was due to take the document to a meeting of the party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC).

Martin Forde QC, a barrister and former independent adviser to the Windrush compensation scheme, was chosen by the NEC to chair an inquiry into the “circumstances, contents and release” of the “internal” dossier in 2020.

The leaked 860-page document found “no evidence” of antisemitism being handled differently from other complaints and blamed “factional opposition” towards former leader Jeremy Corbyn for hampering efforts to tackle the issue.

Allies of Mr Corbyn used the dossier to say elements of the party undermined his leadership.

But the forward to the Forde report, published on Tuesday afternoon, said: “The evidence clearly demonstrated that a vociferous faction in the party sees any issues regarding antisemitism as exaggerated by the right to embarrass the left.

“It was of course also true that some opponents of Jeremy Corbyn saw the issue of antisemitism as a means of attacking him.

“Thus, rather than confront the paramount need to deal with the profoundly serious issue of antisemitism in the party, both factions treated it as a factional weapon.”

It also said the investigation found the disciplinary process was “not fit for purpose” and “potentially prone to factional interference”.

Reaction

Reminder: Saying this is why Jeremy Corbyn still doesn't have the Labour whip. 🤔 https://t.co/OzRwcUmkDJ — Gareth (@gbrading) July 19, 2022

The findings of the Forde report are astonishing – and vindicate those who tried to blow the whistle on discriminatory practices, and factional weaponisation of antisemitism, by senior Labour staff hostile to Corbyn. pic.twitter.com/0PTo2MR7zk — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) July 19, 2022

Anti-Corbyn Labour officials covertly diverted election cash to allies and away from winnable seats, Forde inquiry finds https://t.co/Cfgfn7lUrN — Jon Stone (@joncstone) July 19, 2022

I’m reading the Forde Report and it’s hard to be anything but angry.



We have confirmation that there was sabotage against Corbyn, that many claims of racism/sexism/bullying laid out in #LabourLeaks were true and that the 2017 campaign was undermined by the Ergon House operation. — George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) July 19, 2022

The Ford report finds that anti-Corbyn senior Labour officials wrongly diverted funds to "campaigns supportive of sitting largely anti-Corbyn MPs and not on campaigns for pro-Corbyn MPs in potentially Tory winnable seats." pic.twitter.com/XH3EzheZMI — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) July 19, 2022

Restore the Whip to Jeremy Corbyn, with a full apology. Corbyn was right. — Tory Fibs (@ToryFibs) July 19, 2022

