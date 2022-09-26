Bookies have seen strong support for Liz Truss leaving her position as prime minister as early as this year.

The PM hasn’t been in office long, but punters already feel her time in charge could be a short one with her backed into 16/1 from 33/1 to depart in 2022 following reports of a series of no confidence letters having already been submitted by Conservative MPs.

There has also been plenty of money for Truss departing in 2023 with the former Secretary of State 15/8 from 7/2.

William Kedjanyi, political betting analyst at Star Sports, said: “If the view of our punters – and the financial markets – is anything to go by then Liz Truss’ time as PM will be short-lived.

“She was as big as 33/1 to exit her role this year, but we’ve seen very solid support and she’s now just 16/1, while plenty of punters have also been backing her to leave next year at 15/8 from 7/2.”

Liz Truss exit date:

2022 16/1 2023 15/8 2024 6/4 2025 or later 2/1

