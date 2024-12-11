President-elect Donald Trump is 1/6 with William Hill to be named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year.

Trump previously won the personal accolade in 2016 and is odds-on to repeat the feat having romped to victory in this year’s US Election. K

ey figures in the Republican’s election campaign Elon Musk (10/1) and Joe Rogan (33/1) are also named on the shortlist, while Trump’s Democrat rival Kamala Harris is priced at 18/1.

Yulia Navalnaya, Russian activist and widow of the late Alexei Navalny, is closest to Trump in the market at 7/1, with Princess of Wales Kate Middleton at 16/1 after disclosing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is priced at 12/1.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “2024 will be remembered as the year Donald Trump returned to the White House and we can’t look past the President-elect as the likely TIME magazine Person of the Year.



“The award will be announced tomorrow and we’ve priced Trump as 1/6 to scoop the accolade for a second time.

“Chances look slim for the other contenders, with Yulia Navalnaya being Trump’s closest challenger in the market at 7/1. The gap only widens from there, with Trump’s close ally Elon Musk at longer odds of 10/1.”

TIME Person of the Year odds

Donald Trump 1/6 Yulia Navalnaya 7/1 Elon Musk 10/1 Kate Middleton 16/1 Benjamin Netanyahu 12/1

