Tommy Robinson has been ordered to pay £50,000 in costs after being jailed for 18 months for contempt of court.

The far-right activist, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, admitted ten breaches of a High Court injunction made against him in 2021 in October.

The order barred him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee, Jamal Hijazi, who he had falsely claimed had attacked girls in his school.

Robinson admitted 10 breaches of the order and was sentenced to a year and a half in prison.

In a court order issued on Tuesday, Mr Justice Johnson ruled that Robinson should also pay £50,000 in costs by 4pm on January 7th 2025.

This makes up a total of £80,350.52 in legal costs claimed by the Solicitor General.

He said: “I do not consider that the applicant’s incarceration, or his claimed impecuniosity, is a good reason not to order a payment on account.

“Those factors might make enforcement of the order more difficult if the applicant does not voluntarily pay, but they do not amount to reasons of principle why the order should not be made.”

In 2021, Robinson was also ordered to pay Hijazi £100,000 in damages and his legal costs after losing a libel case.

