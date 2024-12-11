Elon Musk has claimed homelessness is a “propaganda word” used to describe “violent drug addicts” and people with “severe mental illness” in his latest outburst on X.

The Tesla man, whose net worth is reported to be $349 billion, took aim at some of the most impoverished people in society on the back of a San Fransisco Chronicle investigation which Jeremy Kauffman crudely interpreted into a 243-character tweet.

The California publication unveiled the consequences of sheltering vulnerable residents in dilapidated hotels with little oversight or support, noting that local leaders have set many of them up to fail by not providing safe and stable homes.

But Kauffman posted a different summary of the piece, suggesting that “just giving” homeless housing results in them “fighting and killing each other”.

Musk, latching onto the crude interpretation, posted that he believes homelessness is “a lie” and that it is a “propaganda word for violent drug addicts with severe mental illness”.

The post has received widespread backlash on social media, with several people noting the narrow-mindedness of its contents.

“Very easy to sit from a position of privilege and label those less fortunate,” Red Ryan said, adding: “You’re a smart man Elon, but this take is moronic as fuck.”

