People who played a donkey or sheep in their school nativity are most likely to vote for Reform.

A poll from More in Common looked at the voting intention by people’s school nativity role found that 35% of those who played a donkey or sheep now plan on voting for Nigel Farage’s party.

Reform also came out on top when shepherds and Marys were polled.

Labour’s best result came from wise men, with the party polling at 35% amongst this group. They were also the most popular party for Josephs and narrators.

The Tories found most success among Josephs, as did the Lib Dems, whilst narrators are the most likely to back Zack Polanski’s Greens.

Read into these results what you will…

In general, it’s undeniable that the polling year has belonged to Reform. Ever since April, the party have been clear at the top of the polls, with Labour struggling to usurp them.

The other party who will be finishing 2025 with a smile on their face will no doubt be the Greens. Since Zack Polanski became leader of the party in September, the Greens have surged in popularity, to the extent that some polls now have them level – or even ahead – of Labour and the Tories.

Who knows where the major parties will find themselves come the end of 2026…