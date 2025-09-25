Donald Trump has been slammed for replacing a portrait of Joe Biden with a picture of an autopen in a new presidential gallery at the White House.
Trump’s administration has unveiled a new “Presidential Walk of Fame” near the Oval Office, featuring framed portraits of past US presidents.
The gallery features a portrait of every previous president of the United States – except for Joe Biden.
This is because his portrait has been replaced with an image of an autopen signing his name.
The picture seems to be a reference to previous claims from Trump that Biden used an autopen to sign important documents, such as pardons.
Trump has been criticised for the disrespectful gesture.
In a post on X, Alastair Campbell said it was “sick” and “anti-American.”
Others labelled the move “pathetic,” “surreal” and said Trump was a “disgrace.”
Meanwhile, some decided to make their own alterations to the ‘walk of fame’ by replacing Trump’s portraits.
Another classless Trump gesture to add to a very long list…