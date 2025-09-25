Donald Trump has been slammed for replacing a portrait of Joe Biden with a picture of an autopen in a new presidential gallery at the White House.

Trump’s administration has unveiled a new “Presidential Walk of Fame” near the Oval Office, featuring framed portraits of past US presidents.

The gallery features a portrait of every previous president of the United States – except for Joe Biden.

This is because his portrait has been replaced with an image of an autopen signing his name.

The picture seems to be a reference to previous claims from Trump that Biden used an autopen to sign important documents, such as pardons.

Wait for it… 🖊️👀 pic.twitter.com/ApWfdxfFQa — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 24, 2025

Trump has been criticised for the disrespectful gesture.

In a post on X, Alastair Campbell said it was “sick” and “anti-American.”

Others labelled the move “pathetic,” “surreal” and said Trump was a “disgrace.”

Surreal pic.twitter.com/6Y0DuECo9l — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 24, 2025

pic.twitter.com/SO4UwdHpaN — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 24, 2025

Trump is a disgrace.pic.twitter.com/rN2NRU1JGq — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) September 24, 2025

Meanwhile, some decided to make their own alterations to the ‘walk of fame’ by replacing Trump’s portraits.

can we get a Vance Meme Wall? 😂pic.twitter.com/mdfGVu4qh9 — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) September 24, 2025

Another classless Trump gesture to add to a very long list…