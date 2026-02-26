Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has been hosted by senior Trump administration officials for a meeting at the state department.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was hosted in Washington by Joe Rittenhouse, a senior adviser at the US state department.

Robinson, 43, was praised as a “free speech warrior” by Rittenhouse.

“Honoured to have free speech warrior @TRobinsonNewEra at Department of State today”, the senior adviser wrote on X.

“The world and the West is a better place when we fight for freedom of speech and no one has been on the front lines more than Tommy. Good to see you my friend!”

Robinson wrote that he is in the US making friendships and alliances.

“In America making alliances & friendships, today I had the privilege of an invite to the @StateDept”, he wrote on X.

The far-right agitator earlier this month said that he has left the UK after he was warned by police that they received intelligence he was named in a so-called Islamic State publication, which encouraged others “to commit violence” against him.

“I have now left the country, I need time to work things out for my safety and the safety of my family. I will probably have to relocate them”, he wrote on X.

Robinson has a history of criminal convictions, including for crimes such as assault, threats, harassment, and fraud, as well as contempt of court rulings relating to his documentaries, and has served five prison terms between 2005 and 2025.