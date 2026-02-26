Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could leave the UK for a surprising country following his arrest ordeal, a royal expert has suggested.

Last week, the former prince was arrested in Sandringham, Norfolk, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, eventually being released under investigation.

The arrest followed on from a number of accusations and revelations concerning the Epstein files and Andrew’s ties to the disgraced paedophile financier.

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Following on from Andrew being stripped of his royal titles and cast out from the Royal Lodge, some royal experts suggest what might be the next move for the King’s brother.

Many have suggested Andrew could make his way to the Middle East given his close ties to the nation’s ruler, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

It has been previously reported that Andrew was offered use of a luxury residence in a diplomatic area by the Sheikh, which could allow him to stay away from the spotlight.

However, speaking to the Mirror, Andrew Lownie, author behind the biography ‘Entitled’ which revealed a number of secrets about the former prince, suggested that this move could endanger the nation’s relationship with the UAE.

He told the outlet: “If he were to go to the Middle East, they wouldn’t want to upset the Royal Family.”

He added: “He [the sheikh] would have to go with the [British] Royal Family’s approval – which if that were known would be very unpopular – because their links with the King are more important than their links with Andrew.”

Meanwhile, he suggest that Bahrain, while not having an extradition treaty with the UK, would also be off the table with ruler Isa Al Khalifa “very close to Charles”.

With this in mind, Andrew may have to look further afield for sanctuary, with a surprise contender being suggested by some.

Lownie said that Andrew could either find refuge with former Syrian leader Assad in Moscow (this seems far-fetched) or head to China.

This second suggestion seems more plausible, with Andrew having “lots of business activities” in the country, as per the royal expert.

He said: “His former secretary Amanda Thirsk works for a Chinese company. He’s very close to the Chinese ambassador, when no-one went to his birthday party a couple of years ago, the Chinese ambassador turned up.”

He did caveat this by saying the theory is pure speculation and based on instict.

However, Lownie did say that this would allow Andrew to travel around freely and live away from the spotlight.