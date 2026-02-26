The number of American nationals applying for British citizenship hit a record high in 2025, as Donald Trump completed his first year in his second term as president.

Some 8,790 Americans sought citizenship in the UK, either through registration or naturalisation in 2025, according to Home Office data published Thursday.

This is an increase of 42% on the 2024 figures, and included a record number of 2,490 applications in the final quarter of last year.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Nick Rollason, head of immigration at law firm Kingsley Napley, said: “There continues to be a rise in interest from the US for those seeking global mobility options, and citizenship is a key part of that.”

He explained that a change in 2022 allowing Americans with a British grandmother to apply for citizenship had likely helped boost the numbers.

But there’s no denying that the political climate since Trump came to power has been a huge driving force behind the increase in Americans looking to move to the UK.

Trump’s presidency has been characterised by a growing divide between the US and its traditional European allies, something highlighted most clearly by the recent Greenland saga.

Policies such as the Trump administration’s use of ICE in US cities and hardline immigration stance have also made for a febrile atmosphere in America.