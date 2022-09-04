A group of Tory MPs are plotting to oust Liz Truss by Christmas, criticising her “poor judgement” and lack of empathy.

The Conservative Party leadership frontrunner is yet to be appointed as prime minister, but she is already viewed unfavourably by many people.

Recent YouGov polling has revealed that more than half (52 per cent) of British voters already think she will be a poor or terrible prime minister, with little more than one in 10 (12 per cent) expecting her to be good or great.

In fact, more Brits believe the Earth is flat than believe Truss will be a great PM, which is a shocking indictment of the likely leader.

And unfortunately for her, she doesn’t appear to have the support within her own party either.

A group of twelve disgruntled Tories are already organising to oust Truss should she be elected next week.

Speaking with the Sunday Mirror, one top Tory MP said: “Liz Truss is not very bright, has poor judgement, little empathy with people and sees everything in terms of money.

“In the worst of times she’s the worst possible choice for PM.”

Tories hatching the plan will need to obtain 54 signatures from fellow MPs in order to trigger a leadership challenge, or confidence vote, which they hope to obtain before the new year.

If enough MPs voted against the new PM, they would need to step down and there would then be another leadership contest, which could potentially bring Boris Johnson back to the top job.

