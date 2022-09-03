The majority of British voters expect Liz Truss to be a poor or terrible prime minister, new polling has revealed.

Findings from a YouGov poll indicate that the Tory leadership frontrunner can expect little or no “honeymoon period” if she is confirmed as Mr Johnson’s successor as expected on Monday.

More than half (52 per cent) of British voters already think she will be a poor or terrible prime minister, with little more than one in 10 (12 per cent) expecting her to be good or great.

Among Conservative voters, 43 per cent say she will be worse than Boris Johnson and just 20 per cent better than the outgoing PM.

Just 2 per cent of those questioned said they expected Ms Truss to be a “great” prime minister, against 10 per cent who said she would be “good”.

One in five said she will be “average”, while 17 per cent said “poor” and 35 per cent “terrible”.

Truss has faced fresh criticism as the ballot to pick the UK’s next prime minister closed, with a police chief describing some of her policies on law and order as “meaningless”.

Chief constable of Dyfed-Powys Police, Richard Lewis, wrote in The Guardian that while some of the leadership frontrunner’s proposals might make “attractive headlines”, such ideas are “meaningless without further explanation from the Tory leadership hopeful”.

