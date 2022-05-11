A Tory mayor has provoked outrage after she was pictured smiling at the opening of a new food bank in Kent.

Conservative councillor Rosanna Currans, the current Mayor of Dartford, appeared to be in a jovial mood as the attended the opening of the food bank dressed in full regalia.

Images were shared by Dartford Foodbank to a Facebook group on Tuesday, showing Currans stood next to the council leader, Jeremy Kite, who also sported a smile while holding the scissors.

The Facebook post read: “It was a great honour today to host the Right Honourable Mayor of Dartford, leader of the council Councillor Jeremy Kite MBE and also Alex from Bellway Homes.

“Everyone enjoyed a tour of our work at Dartford Foodbank and helped officially open our new venue at Spital Street Methodist Church.”

Speaking after the visit, Ms Currans said: “It is just an amazing job the people do, most of whom are volunteers. Thank you to all concerned and to those who supply the food bank.”

The mayor has since limited comments on her Facebook post about the opening, with users flooding other posts on her page with images of her apparent laughing.

The pictures have sparked outrage on social media.

Here’s a pick of the reaction.

Is a foodbank opening, a cause for celebration?



Not really, no. https://t.co/ri5wd3kz7v — Streets Kitchen (@streetskitchen) May 11, 2022

WTF are they all so happy about? https://t.co/osSmx6rbAZ — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) May 11, 2022

Can't quite put my finger on it but isn't there something a bit amiss in these joyful pictures of the Mayor of Dartford…. opening a food bank pic.twitter.com/l2QgMq8bQO — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 11, 2022

Now that the Tories have suddenly removed this picture, I’d just like to remind you that it’s the Tory leader of Dartford, finding the opening of yet another foodbank to be cause for celebration. pic.twitter.com/gsqa0qaBCK — Barbra Queen (@THEBarbraQueen) May 11, 2022

The Tory leader of Dartford cutting the ribbon on another foodbank.

Let that sink in.



Smiling.

Cutting a ribbon.

Celebrating the opening of a foodbank.



They should hang their heads in shame that people rely on foodbanks in 21st Century Conservative Britain.



It is a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/k6Z4G4Qnl0 — Sir Jon Harvey of Angryshire. (@jonharvey) May 11, 2022

