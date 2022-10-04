Former Tory ministers are in line for a bumper handout after vacating their positions.

Members of Boris Johnson’s cabinet will share a pot of more than £410,000 in redundancy payments – even though some of them were only in their jobs for a matter of weeks.

The former prime minister will get a £18,860 golden goodbye for his three years and 44 days of service in the top job.

Ex-Cabinet ministers such as Dominic Raab are in line for £16,876, while Alex Chalk who was solicitor general can expect £14,491.

Karl McCartney will receive £5,593 even though he spent just 63 days as a junior transport minister. He was only appointed in the dying days of Johnson’s government as the then PM struggled to fill the gaps in his ministerial team following a mass walkout.

Under the Ministerial and Other Pensions and Salaries Act 1991, those resigning from office are entitled to 25 per cent of the annual salaries they were paid when holding that office.

Analysis shows that across government this will lead to a total bill to the taxpayer of at least £410,642.

Liberal Democrats spokeswoman Christine Jardine said: “It is outrageous that as families cut back on food and heating, outgoing Conservative ministers are being awarded thousands of pounds, many of them after just a few weeks in the job.

“It seems Liz Truss is against handouts for the British people, but not for her Conservative colleagues. Once again it’s one rule for Conservative MPs, another for everyone else.

“Former ministers are given financial security, while struggling families and pensioners are facing economic chaos, higher bills and collapsing health services.

“Outgoing Conservative ministers should do the decent thing and pass up their payoffs for the good of the country.”

