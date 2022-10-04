Nadine Dorries has joined calls for a general election due to her dismay with the Liz Truss administration.

The former culture secretary took to Twitter to voice her concern over policies in relation to the sale of Channel 4 and the BBC licence fee review.

She said “three years of work has effectively been put on hold.

“If Liz wants a whole new mandate, she must take to the country”.

Nadine Dorries calling for general election pic.twitter.com/BU2Ghg7Kwy — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) October 3, 2022

It comes as a petition to hold an immediate general election approaches half a million signatures.

At the time of writing, it stands at 495,086.

The petition reads: “The chaos engulfing the UK government is unprecedented.

“Over 40 ministers resigned leaving departments without leadership during cost of living, energy and climate crises.

“War rages in Ukraine; the Northern Ireland Protocol has further damaged our relationship with Europe; recession looms; the UK itself may cease to exist as Scotland seeks independence.

“This is the greatest set of challenges we have seen in our lifetimes. Let the people decide who leads us through this turmoil.”

It adds: “Call an immediate general election so that the people can decide who should lead us through these unprecedented crises threatening the UK.”

According to UK rules, petitions that reach 10,000 signatures get a response from the government, while those with 100,000 signatures are considered for debate in Parliament.

Related: Spain cuts taxes for the poor and raises taxes for super rich

