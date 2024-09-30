A Conservative Party panel discussed how to persuade women to “breed for Britain” just hours after a leadership frontrunner suggested maternity pay was “excessive”.

According to Bylines Times reporter Adam Bienkov, a fringe meeting on immigration touched upon the matter of declining birth rates in the UK as they debated how to “grow more” social care workers.

It comes just hours after Kemi Badenoch, one of the leading candidates to replace Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party, suggested maternity pay was “excessive” in the UK and should be reconsidered in order to cut taxation.

Speaking at a fringe event, Badenoch was confronted over her remarks, with one woman asking her how she would encourage others to “grow a family” to promote birth rates.

She replied: “Someone else asked me this question a bit more bluntly and said, ‘how are you going to get people to have more sex?’

“I said, ‘this is not something politicians should be getting involved in.’”

After a small pause for laughs, she continued: “But the fundamental point is right. Birth rates are falling and we need to do what we can to support people to start families.”

Badenoch replied: “I think there are things we have to do to make sure that we make life comfortable for people who are starting families.

“Things like maternity pay are good, they are one example, making sure they have childcare – but also, housing.

“A lot of people are having fewer children because they start having children later, and so they just can’t have as many as perhaps they might have liked, or they feel they can’t afford children.

“I often think that too many people are worry about the money about than they need to be.

“We need to give people confidence.

“People are scared to have families. They are worried about whether they will have birth trauma, we’ve started scaring people about giving birth, they’re worried about what their bodies will look like afterwards, and we need to talk about families as the amazing things they are.

“Having a family is probably the most meaningful thing any of us can do.”

She said people should not act as though having a family is “an inconvenience”.

“We need to make sure we create a space where we can talk about these things without being pilloried as being Conservatives or without being told we want to send women to work back at home or stay in the kitchen,” Badenoch said. “There is a deep conversation to be had about families and about birth rates.”

