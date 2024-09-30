Kemi Badenoch has sparked the mother of all rows after suggesting maternity pay had “gone too far”.

The Tory leadership hopeful has been blasted for her “hopelessly out of touch” remarks after she said the support offered to new parents has “gone too far”.

During an interview with Times Radio, Badenoch said a key theme of her Tory leadership pitch was to make sure the state interfered less with business

Badenoch was asked if she thought maternity pay was at the right level.

She said: “Maternity pay varies, depending on who you work for – but statutory maternity pay is a function of tax, tax comes from people who are working.

“We’re taking from one group of people and giving to another. This, in my view, is excessive.

“Businesses are closing, businesses are not starting in the UK, because they say that the burden of regulation is too high.”

If you think Badenoch is the answer then, I’m afraid, you’re asking the wrong question. https://t.co/zBGoJs3GVH — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) September 30, 2024

She was then asked if her comments meant “maternity pay is excessive”, to which she responded: “I think it’s gone too far – too far the other way in terms of general business regulation.”

She added that “the exact amount of maternity pay in my view is neither here nor there.”

Statutory maternity pay starts at 90 per cent of average weekly earnings for six weeks – then falls to the lowest of either £184.03 or 90 per cent of the mother’s average salary for 33 weeks.

The response on social media has been fierce, with Larry the Cat leading the charge:

If Badenoch gets elected as Tory leader every Labour MP is going to have to register it as a gift https://t.co/Wi7cqtbO5x — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 29, 2024

Yep. Paid maternity leave is definitely the root of many of the country’s problems… — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 29, 2024

Kemi Badenoch comes out against maternity pay. That last sentence *chef's kiss* pic.twitter.com/CGpN11O2dA — Joost (@almodozo) September 29, 2024

I shouldn’t need to clarify this but we have a solidly mediocre maternity offering in this country and a worsening birth crisis, so Kemi Badenoch is suggesting that we pay women less to do one of the hardest jobs imaginable can really only be appealing to people who hate women. — Rebecca Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) September 29, 2024

Kemi Badenoch is like every Roald Dahl baddie rolled into one.



Something clearly went very wrong for her, it’s sad to watch really.



She only seems to be able to utter unpleasantries.



Not a single positive idea or vision about anything. Just contrarian emptiness.



Tedious. — Brendan May (@bmay) September 29, 2024

