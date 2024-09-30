Jonathan Gullis says he has been unable to land a job after he lost his seat in the general election.

Speaking on Times Radio this morning, the former MP for Stoke North, who was booted out after just one term in parliament, said he’s still looking for work some three months after the result was declared in July.

“It’s nearly three months now and I’m still without a job, right? And that’s scary. I’m a father of a four-year-old and a two-year-old. I’ve got a wife who’s extremely supportive.

“I was a teacher before and I’ve applied for a few jobs and sadly not even had an interview yet. So actually, I think the days when being an ex-MP was something that was wanted or desired is no longer I think we’re now seen as a problem. And so that’s a challenge.”

Jonathan Gullis discovering to his cost that if you call your former teaching colleagues "Bolsheviks and commies" for striking (as he did in Jan 2023) – they might not then fall over themselves to offer you a job https://t.co/lTDeomaVOI — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 30, 2024

Asked by presenter Hugo Rifkind if he believed the fact he is a Tory “goes against you”, Gullis replied: “I’ll be perfectly frank with you. When I entered teaching it was always slightly more centre-left leaning but I always felt that it was fair.

“When I left the profession to enter parliament I felt that being a Conservative was something that was treated with disdain, and I do think there are a lot of schools that will see who I used to represent, and maybe my views which they may not like, and because of that – not because of what I can do as a teacher – but because of that I won’t even be given an interview.

“I think that’s a damning indictment on the profession that I do love and do care about. But sadly if you’re going to have too many activists in the classroom, which I do think we have at this time, then politics is going to sadly determine who’s allowed to work in that profession, which is not good for pupils [and] it’s not good for parents.

“They need teachers to be coming to deliver high quality education, not pursuing the very woke agenda that sadly has entrenched many of our education sectors.”

